 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rift Possibly Made Up By Frustrated Player In Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 09 August 2019 16:46 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that the rumours of a rift among players are often given wings by a frustrated player in the squad.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Rift Possibly Made Up By Frustrated Player In Squad, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli had already mentioned that there is no rift between him and Rohit Sharma. © AFP

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India batsman said that the rumours of an alleged rift between India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reminded him of similar rumours which were spread during his playing days between himself and former India captain Kapil Dev. The rumours of unrest in the Indian squad started to spread after India's semi-final exit from World Cup 2019. Gavaskar expressed his views on the team scenario in a column he wrote for Sportstar on Thursday. Gavaskar also mentioned that these stories are often spread by someone who is not a well-wisher of Indian cricket.

"Whoever starts such stories is definitely not a well-wisher of Indian cricket. More often than not it's a frustrated player in the squad who gives wings to stories like this. His envy and jealousy harm the team. Then of course it suits some administrators to play their own game of politics," Gavaskar wrote in his column.

The former India batsman also revealed that when Kapil Dev was dropped for one Test against England back in the 1984-85 series, the blame was put on him.

"When Kapil was dropped for one Test, the Calcutta encounter between India and David Gower's Englishmen in the 1984-85 series, the blame was conveniently put on me. But the truth of the matter is that his being dropped from the team was not proposed by me as the late Hanumant Singh, who was a member of the selection committee then, attested in an article he wrote a year later," Gavaskar added.

Earlier, Gavaskar heavily criticised the Indian selection committee by calling them "lame ducks" over Virat Kohli's reappointment as India skipper.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gavaskar said that Kohli and Rohit rift given wings by frustrated player
  • He said whoever starts such stories isn't a well-wisher of Indian cricket
  • The rumours of a rift started to grow after India's WC semi-final exit
Related Articles
"Disagree With Gavaskar Sir": Sanjay Manjrekar On Virat Kohli
"Disagree With Gavaskar Sir": Sanjay Manjrekar On Virat Kohli's Status As Captain
Sunil Gavaskar Questions Virat Kohli
Sunil Gavaskar Questions Virat Kohli's Position As Skipper Post World Cup 2019
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes On Former India Captain
Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes On Former India Captain's 70th Birthday
Sunil Gavaskar Says "More Pressure" On Pakistan In World Cup Battle Royale vs India
Sunil Gavaskar Says "More Pressure" On Pakistan In World Cup Battle Royale vs India
Sunil Gavaskar Considers England Favourites To Win World Cup 2019
Sunil Gavaskar Considers England Favourites To Win World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.