Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot in T20 Rankings, Jasprit Bumrah Rises To Second

Jasprit Bumrah is placed second on the T20 rankings © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli retained the number one spot in the batsmen's list in the latest ICC Twenty20 rankings, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah rose to the second spot in the bowlers' list. There is no change in the top three on the all-rounders' table which is led by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh. Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy-winning side's member Imad Wasim now sits atop the T20 bowlers rankings, which was updated after England defeated South Africa 2-1 in T20 series on June 25. Imran Tahir slipped two places after managing only a wicket in two matches.

In the batting table, Kohli, Australia's Aaron Finch and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson have retained the top three positions.

However, AB de Villiers and Jason Roy are the biggest movers following the just-concluded series.

De Villiers, who was the leading run-getter in the series with 146 runs, has found himself in the 20th position after rising 12 places, while Roy's series aggregate of 103 runs has helped him achieve a career-high 25th position after jumping 26 places.

By contrast, South Africa has dropped one point to join Australia on 110 points. However, the team is ranked ahead of Australia by a fraction of a point, and occupies the sixth position.

