West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

India vs West Indies: MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares Adorable Photo Of Her 'Two Boys'

Updated: 27 June 2017 10:41 IST

Many of the Indian players' families are in the West Indies during the series.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted a pic with Shikhar Dhawan's son and Dwayne Bravo's son. © Instagram

We have seen wives and girlfriends accompanying their partners during cricket tours, and India's tour of the Caribbean Islands is no different. We saw Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech in the stands, cheering for her husband during the second One-Day International (ODI) on Sunday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi also is around and she took to Instagram to share a selfie with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar and West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo's child which she captioned "My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr !". While the two boys are seen making funny faces in the picture, Sakshi is enjoying their company.

 

My two boys !!! #dhawanjr #bravojr !

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

As soon as India reached Trinidad, Bravo along with his brother Darren Bravo, visited the Indian cricketers during their practice session at Port of Spain.

After the second ODI, the West Indies' all-rounder invited Virat Kohli and others to his house for dinner. Shikhar tweeted a photo, captioned, "Had a great time at @DJBravo47 house. @ajinkyarahane88 @imVkohli."

Even Dhoni visited his Chennai Super Kings teammate's house on Monday.

Bravo, who last played an ODI for his country in October 2014, uploaded a picture on Instagram and captioned, "It was great to have my brother from another Mother at my house last night along with his beautiful daughter an my mom #champion #djbravo #Family @mahi7781".

Bravo and Virat also share a good camaraderie as the latter had featured in Bravo's song 'Chalo, Chalo', which had many other cricketers like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Michael Hussey and Irfan Pathan.

India, who are touring West Indies for five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and a Twenty20 International, beat the hosts in the second ODI match by a margin of 105 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series.

West Indies India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Dwayne John Bravo West Indies vs India 2017
