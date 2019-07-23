 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 23 July 2019 18:45 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara is at No. 3 on the Test rankings, behind Kane Williamson of New Zealand.

Virat Kohli Retains Number One Position In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli is leading the chart with 922 points. © AFP

Virat Kohli, who led India to a semi-final finish on his first assignment as captain in a 50-over World Cup, has retained the top position in the ICC Test batsmen's rankings, released by the world cricket regulatory body on Tuesday. Virat Kohli is leading the chart with 922 points, just nine points ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. With 881 points, Cheteshwar Pujara is the other Indian in top three of the ICC Test batsmen's rankings. In the ICC Test all-rounders' rankings, India's Ravindra Jadeja secured the third spot, behind West Indies' Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

In the Test team rankings, India remained in top position followed by New Zealand (2) and South Africa (3) with England (4) and Australia (5) the others in the top five. In the bowlers' list, Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are sixth and 10th respectively.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson, who was overtaken by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in November last year and subsequently by the present No. 1 Pat Cummins of Australia, is ranked second.

Anderson's fellow England fast bowler Stuart Broad (19th) will be looking to retain a top-20 place, which he maintained since 2009, while Moeen Ali (25th, 621 points) is only 12 points behind his best ever rating points achieved in August 2017.

Captain Joe Root is the highest-ranked batsman on either side in sixth place while Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are in 26th and 27th places, respectively.

For Ireland, Kevin O'Brien's scores of 40 and 118 on debut against Pakistan and a subsequent half-century against Afghanistan have lifted him to 68th place while Gary Wilson is 140th in the batting table.

Stuart Thompson is their highest-ranked bowler in 64th position with Tim Murtagh just two places behind. Boyd Rankin, who played one Test for England in 2014, would be looking to improve his 106th position.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara James Michael Anderson James Anderson Joseph Edward Root Joe Root Stuart Christopher John Broad Stuart Broad India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has retained the top position in ICC Test batsmen's rankings
  • Virat Kohli is just 9 points ahead of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson
  • In the Test team rankings, India remained in top position
Related Articles
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team
Krunal Pandya Explains What Makes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Team's "Stand-Out" Players
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Virat Kohli To Lead India Squads For West Indies Tour, Jasprit Bumrah Included In Test Team; Rested For T20Is, ODIs
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India
Youngsters In Focus As Selectors Gear Up To Pick India's Squad For West Indies Tour
Selection Committee To Meet On July 21 To Pick India
Selection Committee To Meet On July 21 To Pick India's Squad For West Indies Tour
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.