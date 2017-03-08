 
Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Bag Top Honours at BCCI Awards Night

Updated: 08 March 2017 22:28 IST

Much like his skipper, Ashwin too has been on a great run in the ongoing season, winning the CK Nayudu award for his performance in the West Indies in 2016. He picked up 17 wickets in four Tests, including a haul of 7/83 in North Sound.

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin Bag Top Honours at BCCI Awards Night
Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin have been India's star performers in recent times. © AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli and star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were on Wednesday honoured for their superb performances through the season in the BCCI Awards Night 2017. The Delhi batsman won the Polly Umrigar award for best international player of 2015/16, becoming the first cricketer to get the award three times.

On receiving the award, Kohli said, "It's been quite unbelievable the last 10 to 12 months. I am not bothered who thinks what. This is the attitude in dressing room. We learn to win together and lose together. I wanted to be the best in all formats. I saw it as an opportunity and I decided to follow a path and the whole team believed it."

Former India wicketkeeper Farookh Engineer, who delivered the MAK Pataudi lecture, had nothing but only praise for the legendary captain.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland was also present on the occasion.

Engineer urged everyone to know and respect the contributions made by Pataudi to Indian cricket, saying that the Tiger was "still a world-class player despite losing one eye".

The awards night was being held a day after India's win series-levelling win over Australia in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Kohli won the Polly Umrigar award for best international player
  • Ashwin CK Nayudu award for his performance in the West Indies
  • Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland was also present on the occasion
