Virat Kohli Opens Up About Indian Cricket Team's Next Coach

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to begin the selection process for next head coach of the Indian cricket team, captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said if asked the team will be ready with the suggestions. Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble stepped down as coach, stating that his partnership with Kohli was untenable. Kumble tweeted his statement, which said that Kohli had reservations with his working style.

"If asked we will give our suggestions to BCCI," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on the selection of Team India coach.

"Will voice our opinion as a Team only when asked by BCCI. I can't pin point any specific thing that I want," the Indian captain said.

Apart from former India captain Sourav Ganguly, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are the other members of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee.

Soon after taking India to the final of the Champions Trophy in London, Kumble decided against extending his tenure, stating that the "partnership" with Kohli was "untenable".

While the rift between Kohli and Kumble was out in the open after the former leg-spinner's post on Twitter about his decision to walk away, the BCCI had dropped enough hints by advertising the post of head coach right before the start of the Champions Trophy.

While the BCCI has the likes of Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Tom Moody on its shortlist, the Indian cricket board has extended the deadline to receive applications for the head coach to July 9.

Former India skipper Ravi Shastri, who has also served as Team Director, has reportedly decided to throw his hat into the ring as Indian cricket board hunts for the next India head coach.

Shastri had previously worked as India team director between 2014 and 2016 and guided the team to the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2015 and the ICC World T20 the following year.

Considered close to skipper Kohli, Shastri was replaced by Kumble, who was handed a one-year tenure till the recently concluded 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.