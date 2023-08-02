A fit-again Jasprit Bumrah marked his return to the Indian team for the T20I series against Ireland. With only youngsters selected for the assignment, Bumrah was also named the captain of the team for the series. In what would serve as a big platform to prepare for the forthcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup, Bumrah would be determined to show his worth on the pitch. Speaking of the importance the marquee pacer has for the Indian team, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh called him the 'Virat Kohli of bowling' while highlighting how crucial Bumrah remains for India's plans to end the ICC trophy drought.

"Jasprit Bumrah has made a comeback. He was injured for a long time and his return was awaited. He has come back and has been made the captain straightaway. Congratulations to Jassi for becoming the captain and foremost for getting fit. I hope and keep my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again," Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Having last played for India about a year ago, Bumrah missed many top events, including the T20 World Cup and the WTC final. Harbhajan is keeping his fingers crossed, hoping the pacer would remain fully fit now.

"He has been missed a lot, whether you see the WTC final or the cricket that was played before that. I used to say earlier and am saying it today as well that if we talk about batting, we talk about Virat Kohli, and if there is a Virat Kohli of bowling, it is Jasprit Bumrah. There is no bigger name than him," he said.

In the three T20Is against Ireland, Bumrah would be leading some young players who have done very well in the Indian Premier League. The captaincy responsibility can also help the pacer put his case forward for the leadership role in the long run.