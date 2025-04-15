Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana tore through Punjab Kings' (PBKS) top order as the two sides clashed in Mullanpur in IPL 2025. Harshit took the wickets of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, to pin Punjab Kings down to 54/4 inside the powerplay. However, the very unique feature about Harshit's wickets was that all three catches were taken by Ramandeep Singh. Ramandeep showed fielding of the highest quality to send the Punjab Kings top order packing.

Priyansh Arya had got off to a typically blistering start, including hitting Harshit for a six off his first ball. However, he got out the very next ball, as he failed to connect his flick and it went straight to Ramandeep at fine leg. Priyansh departed for 22 runs off 12 balls.

However, the next wicket was the true example of Ramandeep's fielding. The in-form Shreyas Iyer, who was KKR's captain in 2024, got out to Harshit as Ramandeep grabbed the catch at third man. Shreyas' slashed shot would've almost certainly dropped safe, but Ramandeep timed his dive to perfection to hold on to the catch, sending the PBKS captain back for a duck.

That's a STUNNER



Ramandeep Singh pulls off a splendid grab to help Harshit Rana get in the over!#PBKS are 42/3 after 5 overs.#TATAIPL | #PBKSvKKR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/yBRPjJzdle — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2025

In Harshit's next over, Prabhsimran Singh smashed his for back-to-back sixes. However, the joy was shortlived as Harshit struck yet again. Ramandeep Singh took yet another sharp catch, this time at backward point, as PBKS collapsed to 54/4.

Ramandeep is the greatest fielder in IPL already for me — Aditya (@Hurricanrana_27) April 15, 2025

3 wickets for Harshit Rana

3 catches for Ramandeep Singh



Greatest ever uncapped retentions of IPL history! pic.twitter.com/zztDsn1ksg — Knight Club : KKR (@KnightClub_KKR) April 15, 2025

70% of Earth is covered by water, the rest is covered by Ramandeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/W0SZzSH4mn — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) April 15, 2025

Punjab Kings' collapse continued even after Harshit's wickets. KKR's ever-reliable spin duo took two wickets each, as PBKS were bundled out for 111 in just 15.3 overs. Chakravarthy completely outfoxed Australian batters Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell, getting them out clean bowled. On the other hand, Narine took the wickets of uncapped Indian batters Nehal Wadhera and Suryansh Shedge.

Pacer Anrich Nortje had been brought into KKR's lineup, and he picked up a wicket in that phase too.