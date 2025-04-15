Virat Kohli's recent social media activity generated a huge interest on social media. The India and RCB great is one of the most followed celebrities across social media platforms. He has 271 million followers on Instagram, while in X he has 67.7 million followers. He is among the top athletes in the world, when it comes to brand endorsements. Recently, Kohli removed promotional post in his Instagram account to the reels section. While no reason was given, the act got the internet intrigued.

Now, Kohli has broken his silence on the act. "I'm in a very interesting place with social media. Currently, I'm not in a space where I'd be engaging too much, you never know about the future. But, it definitely needed a reset," Kohli said in a video on RCB's YouTube channel.

Kohli had retired from T20 Internationals in the middle of last year after helping India win their second T20 World Cup in the Americas, having played 125 matches to score 4,188 runs with one century and 38 fifties at an average of 48.69 and strike rate of 137.04.

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed his pupil for scoring his 100th T20 fifty, saying that it is as good as scoring 100 centuries in ODIs and it shows his consistency.

Virat's brilliant run in IPL 2025 continued as he registered his third fifty of the season, helping his side chase the target of 174 runs with nine wickets in hand against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday. He also became the only the second player after Australia's David Warner to complete a century of fifties in T20s.

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar said about Virat's accomplishment, "Definitely, it is a big achievement. I think scoring 100 fifties is as good as scoring 100 centuries in ODIs I would say because T20 is such a format where scoring fifty is a good score and that shows his consistency. The way he has played since the beginning, he has been the most consistent batsman in the T20 format also."

Rajkumar also said that RCB is doing really well and partnership between Virat and Phil Salt has worked really well.

"Phil Salt and Virat are really complimenting each other well because initially, Phil is taking on, and Virat is stabilizing the innings. It is a great combination," he added.

On the possibility of RCB going all the way to win their maiden IPL title, Rajkumar said that the team looks "balanced".

"They have depth in their bowling also and Kohli is looking good. So, let us keep our fingers crossed and hope lot of good things for RCB. It is early to say but the way they are playing they look good as a team but not winning in home conditions (lost both games so far in Bengaluru). I expect them to do well at home too," he added.