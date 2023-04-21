The cricketing trio of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma saw a big change in their Twitter profile on Friday morning, with all three of them losing the Blue Ticks adjacent to their profile names on the micro-blogging platform. Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, a number of changes have been made on the platform. Musk had earlier announced that the only way to retain the verified Blue Tick Mark on profiles is through a subscription of Twitter Blue. However, it looks like Dhoni, Rohit and Kohli among various other Twitter users haven't done so.

A few weeks ago, Twitter had announced that it would start removing the "Legacy Blue" Checkmarks from the profiles as it wants people to pay for verification ticks that were earlier allotted in a different manner.

The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sharma, and several other cricketing greats were still progressing with their respective "Legacy Blue" Checkmarks. Hence, on Friday morning, they all lost the Blue Ticks.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is a paid service by the Elon Musk-owned company. It doesn't just offer verified checkmarks on profiles upon subscription but also comes with a few other benefits.

Twitter Blue has been made available on both iOS and Android devices while those using Twitter's website can also buy it. The monthly subscription fee for iOS and Android users in India is Rs 900 while the fee has been kept lower at Rs 650 per month for the web.

Users can also subscribe to the premium service for an annual fee of Rs 6,800, which will cost approximately Rs 566 per month. However, this plan is only available on the web.

In the US, Twitter Blue can be subscribed for $11 per month on Android and iOS devices and for $8 on the web. The annual plan costs $84 in the US.

Before the company introduced its Twitter Blue service, the blue tick was given to authentic accounts of famous personalities, politicians, journalists, and public figures. Now, the checkmark can be bought by anyone who pays the subscription fee.

Besides the blue tick, Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to features like edit tweet, bookmark folders, custom app icons, and NFT profile pictures. Such users will also be able to choose different colour themes for their app, prioritise their reply on tweets, and undo a tweet before it becomes visible to other users.

Twitter Blue subscribers get a longer character limit of 4,000 while the character limit for other users is 280. The paid subscription also allows users to upload longer videos of up to 60 minutes or have a size of up to 2 GB.