A 10-man Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Riyadh XI 5-4, but it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the show with his first-half brace for the Saudi all-star side. Ronaldo, who will make his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr on Sunday after signing a potential USD 200 million deal, captained the Saudi Season Team, comprising of players from his new club Al-Nassr and local rivals Al-Hilal against a star-studded PSG side. Ronaldo scored twice to cancel out strikes from Lionel Messi and Marquinhos in the first-half.

The Portugese star won the Player of the Match award for his sensational performance and received a lot of praise, though his team ended on the losing side.

Impressed by Ronaldo's show despite the player being 38 years old, star India batter Virat Kohli took a dig at the critics of the football star.

Kohli took to his Instagram story to upload Ronaldo's picture and wrote: "Still doing it at the highest level at 38. The football experts sitting and criticising him every week for attention are conveniently quiet now that he's put in this kind of performance against one of the top clubs in the world. And he was apparently finished."

Ronaldo recently signed for Al-Nassr after his contract with Manchester United ended abruptly following the player's controversial interview.

Talking about Virat Koli, the player is a part of India ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series vs New Zealand. India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game by 12 runs.

