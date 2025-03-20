Rajasthan Royals faced a huge blow days before the beginning of IPL 2025. The 18th edition of the cash-rich league is all set to begin from March 22 with Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens. RR will kick-start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23 but for the first three games, Sanju Samson will not be leading the inaugural champions. Samson is currently recovering from his finger injury and has handed over the captaincy to batter Riyan Parag for the first three matches.

The franchise said Samson is yet to get the clearance for wicketkeeping and fielding duties. Samson, though, won't miss any matches, as the franchise said he will play as a specialist batter.

"Sanju Samson, an integral part of the Royals set-up, will remain a key contributor with the bat till he gets cleared for wicket-keeping and fielding. He will return as captain once fully fit," the franchise said in a statement.

Samson joined the squad a few days ago after recovering from finger surgery. He had sustained an injury during India's T20I series against England in February, which ruled him out of the remainder of the series and required surgical intervention.

Rajasthan Royals' decision to hand Riyan the captaincy underscores the franchise's confidence in his leadership, a skill he has demonstrated through his tenure as Assam's domestic captain. Having been a crucial member of the Royals setup over the years, his understanding of the team's dynamic makes him well-equipped to step into this role for the initial phase of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals' first two home games of the season are scheduled to be played at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on March 26 and March 30, respectively. Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will serve as Rajasthan Royals' fortress for the rest of the home matches.

The Royals, who won the inaugural IPL title in 2008, reached the playoffs last year after finishing third on the points table but failed to make it to the final after losing the eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(With IANS Inputs)