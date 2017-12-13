 
'Virat Kohli Is Watching': Ravindra Jadeja Trolled For Hookah Photo

Updated: 13 December 2017 11:35 IST

Ravindra Jadeja is currently struggling to find a place in India's limited-overs team. © Instagram

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was trolled after he uploaded a photo on Instagram of him smoking a Hookah."Bachpan kaali raaton mein or jawani kaale kaamo mein. #allblack #farmhouse #kiwimint #RajputBoy," he captioned the photo, which was taken at his farmhouse. The Saurashtra cricketer, however, was trolled by his fans and followers for putting up such a photo. Sir Jadeja, has he is often referred to on social media, is perhaps the most lampooned Indian cricketer. Jadeja's latest post gave fans another chance to have some fun at his expense. 

Here's how fans responded to Jadeja's rather interesting photo.

 

Captain Kohli is watching sir Ji..Sir jadega ka khali Jadeja Na reh jaaye

Jaddu bhai mat upload karo pic aisa acha nahi lagta ... appki image kharab hoti hai.

Abhi yoyo fail hoga to beedi peene ko bhi Paisa nhi milega

Bhai plz remove this photo. U r my favourite player. BCCI will remove u from team for such photo. plz remove it

Bhai ji bike to new le lo......

Last week, Jadeja was left fuming after a fan walked up to him and addressed him as 'Ajay'. Jadeja took to Twitter to express his displeasure over of the incident, saying people still do not remember his name despite nine years of international cricket behind him. The fan perhaps confused him for former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who was among the most popular players in the country during his career. "Someone came to me and said"well ball ajay. you bowled brilliantly in last match".played 9 years of international cricket for country and still ppl dont remember my name. #stupidity #gavaar," he tweeted.

Jadeja has represented India in 34 Tests, 136 ODIs and 40 T20Is. The 29-year-old, who until recently was a key member of team across formats, finds himself on the sidelines in limited-overs cricket.

Topics : India Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja put up a rather interesting photo on Instagram
  • Fans trolled Jadeja for smoking a hookah
  • Jadeja is currently out of the limited-overs cricket team
