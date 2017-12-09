 
Ravindra Jadeja Left Fuming After Fan Calls Him 'Ajay'. Twitter Adds Insult To Injury

Updated: 09 December 2017 10:54 IST

Jadeja has represented India in 34 Tests, 136 ODIs and 40 T20Is. The 29-year-old, who until recently was a key member of team across formats, finds himself on the sidelines in limited-over cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja Left Fuming After Fan Calls Him 'Ajay'. Twitter Adds Insult To Injury
Ravindra Jadeja is often referred to as 'Sir Jadeja' on social media. © AFP

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja wasn't amused after a fan walked up to him and addressed him as 'Ajay'. Jadeja took to Twitter to express his displeasure over of the incident, saying people still do not remember his name despite nine years of international cricket behind him. The fan perhaps confused him for former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, who was among the most popular players in the country during his career. "Someone came to me and said"well ball ajay. you bowled brilliantly in last match".played 9 years of international cricket for country and still ppl dont remember my name. #stupidity #gavaar," he tweeted.

Sir Jadeja, has he is often referred to on social media, is perhaps the most lampooned Indian cricketer. Jadeja's latest tweet gave fans another chance to have some fun at his expense.

India tour South Africa next year and skipper Virat Kohli has hinted that he is most likely to field one spinner in the Test matches. However, Jadeja is not worried about whether he would be able to get that spot ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

"It all depends on team's balance and what it wants. At times on overseas tours, we assess if there are more left-handers or right-handers in the opposition and accordingly, the team's composition is set."

Aware that one among him, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will feature in the playing XI, Jadeja said that he can only control thing which is in his hands - performance. "I can only control the controllable. When I get an opportunity, I will try to do well. What is not in my control, there is no point thinking about it. When I get a chance to play in South Africa, I will try to do well.

(With inputs from PTI)

Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja lost his cool after a fan called him 'Ajay'
  • Jadeja took to Twitter to share his sentiments
  • Fans trolled Jadeja after reading his tweet
