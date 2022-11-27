Out-of-favour South Africa batter Faf du Plessis heaped praises on his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and the former captain of the side Virat Kohli. The Proteas star also lauded Kohli's energy and passion for the game of cricket, while answering what kind of relationship he has with the player after taking over from him as RCB captain. Kohli, who was appointed as the permanent captain of the side in 2013, stepped down from the post after the end of IPL 2021. Ahead of the next IPL season in 2022, RCB appointed du Plessis as the skipper.

"He (Virat Kohli) is a much bigger alpha than me. You don't try and compete. The ego is the thing where peacocks generally clash, isn't it? It's when you like the feathers come out and you want to see like who has got the shiniest feather in the room. And for me, I think luckily, I get that about people and relationships," said du Plessis on The Grade Cricketer's Podcast.

"Especially from a captaincy point of view... I don't try and outshine someone else in the dressing room. I try and build a relationship. So, with Virat, that was exactly my point of entry," added the South African batter.

Talking further about the former RCB skipper, du Plessis said: "I played against him for so long and he is also one of the most competitive guys in the world of cricket to play against. You sit there and you go - how does this guy have so much energy? Every single time a wicket falls, like doesn't matter if it's a number 11 or an opening batter, his passion for celebration is like you just have to go, 'I'll take my hats off to you'. He's superhuman."

