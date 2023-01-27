The talismanic Virat Kohli seems to have rediscovered his old form, having slammed tons against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in recent assignments. But, with the Test series against Australia just around the corner, former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants Virat to improve and start delivering in Tests too. Kohli's bat has started to fire again, with hundreds coming in both T20Is and ODIs. But, in the Test format, the 33-year-old is yet to rediscover his midas touch.

In an interview with India Today, Ganguly made the expectations from Kohli crystal clear. He said that Indian cricket depends on Virat, which is why he needs to start firing in Tests too.

"Virat Kohli is doing good. He has done well against Bangladesh and Srilanka. He has to do well in Test Cricket also because the Indian cricket team depends on him. The Australia series is coming soon and I hope it will be a very good one. I want India and Australia to play the World Test Championship Final," Ganguly said.

Ganguly was also asked about the Indian team's chances in this year's ODI World Cup. The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief sounded quite confident.

"Indian side is very strong. India can't be a bad team. In our country, there are lots of players who play cricket. Half of them don't get a chance in the national team as the competition is very high. I want this team to play till World Cup. I want that the selectors and Rahul Dravid should keep this team together till World Cup. And in World Cup they should not worry much they just have to play good," Dada asserted.

