India star Virat Kohli is one of the best batters the world has ever seen. His impressive show on the field sees him enjoy a great following on social media. On Instagram, Kohli has 246 million followers on platform. While replying to a question on whether Kohli has more followers on Instagram than American celebrity Kim Kardashian, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked the right answer. While playing 'truth' and 'lie' during a fun session on Star Sports, Pathan rightly assumed that Kohli must be behind Kardashian in terms of social media followers.

"Virat Kohli has more followers than Kim Kardashian on social media" was the statement that was asked from actor Priyanka Chopra.

Irfan Pathan picked the 'lie' banner while Tom Moody, who was also present in the session with him, picked the 'truth' banner.

The statement turned out to be a lie as Kohli has 246 million followers on Instagram, while Kardashian has 353 million followers.

"Wo aa jayenge, zyada dur nahi hai (Virat Kohli is not far away, he will level," said Pathan.

Virat Kohli is currently playing in the Indian Premier League 2023. In the 6 matches played for RCB this season, Kohli has scored 279 runs at an average of 55.90 and strike rate of 142.35.

The RCB batter added another feature to his illustrious IPL career days back by achieving the feat of 600 IPL fours in the tournament. He reached the milestone during an IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.