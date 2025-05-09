Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal believed the Board Control of Cricket In India (BCCI) made a good decision to suspend the Indian Premier League (IPL), considering the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. "Look, the BCCI has taken a good decision. At present, our country India, is fighting Pakistan, so I don't think it's a good thing if we continue the IPL. Then we can wait for the rest of the decision, the BCCI should take only after consulting the government," Madan Lal told ANI. BCCI has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with immediate effect for one week.

Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.

While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.

The update follows Thursday night's unfortunate event at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, where the much-anticipated game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was canceled.

Attendees were notified of the cancellation and instructed to leave the venue, while both teams were escorted back to their accommodations. Shortly thereafter, Punjab Kings confirmed the news via their official social media account, stating, "Match has been called off. " Following the match's cancellation, fans were observed exiting the stadium while chanting 'Pakistan murdabad' slogans.