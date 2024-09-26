The IPL 2025 retention rules is likely to be announced this week. A report in Indian Express said that the teams would be allowed to retain five players with nor Right To Match (RTM) option available. There is a lot of intrigue on how the teams would retain their core. Even if five players are allowed to retain, it would mean that the franchises would have to let go of majority of the players. In the midst of this, a post on social media went viral.

The post said, ""Rishabh Pant approached RCB. Pant approached RCB through his manager earlier this week as he foresee a captaincy vacancy there but got declined by RCB's management. Virat doesn't want Pant in RCB due to his Political Tactics in Indian team as well as in DC - RCB Source."

But Rishabh Pant has come out and officially declared that this is fake news: "Fake news . Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media. Be sensible guys so bad . Don't create untrustworthy environment for no reason. It's not the first time and won't be last but I had to put this out .please always re check with your so called sources. Everyday it's becoming worst . Rest it's upto you guys . It's wasn't just for you it's for a lot for people who is spreading misinformation. Tc"

Meanwhile, Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said that he wishes India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was 'Australian'.

In an interaction ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Test series, Marsh was all praise for Pant whom he called a 'ripping bloke' and described him as someone who 'loves winning'. "He's a ripping bloke. I wish he was Australian. He's obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it's been a hell of a comeback. He's a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He's highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He's got that big smile," Marsh told Star Sports.