Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli was left concerned after a fan breached security and entered the field during the IPL 2025 encounter against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The incident took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur as the fan evaded security and ran towards Kohli after the end of the match. Kohli was having a conversation with RR head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal when he noticed the pitch invader. The star batter quickly took action and ran away from him. The person was ultimately detained by the security personnel at the ground and he was escorted out of the field as he was seen waving towards Kohli.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Piyush Chawla hailed stalwart Virat Kohli after he pulled off another chase masterclass to steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding 9-wicket triumph against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday.

Virat played the anchor role for the Royal Challengers during their pursuit of a competitive 174-run target. While Salt went berserk at one end with his explosive 65 from 33 deliveries, Virat maintained his composure to keep the scoreboard ticking with his commanding strike rotation.

By the time Salt returned to the dressing room, the equation had come down to 83 off 68 balls. Chawla believes Salt's belligerent batting display eased the route for Virat and Bengaluru.

"That's how he is, isn't it? And that's why we put him at the top of the list of white-ball cricketers. Just because of this reason. When he goes out there, he makes things look so easy," Chawla said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut.

"This was a perfect platform for Virat Kohli. He is getting runs this season. He has started so well. And when you are chasing 173-odd runs, and you get that kind of a start with Phil Salt doing what he does best, you know that Virat Kohli will go not out for sure," he added.

