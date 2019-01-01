 
Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here's How Sports Stars Welcomed 2019

Updated: 01 January 2019 13:14 IST

Social media went into a meltdown soon after Virat Kohli, Ronaldo, Chris Gayle and other sport celebs decided to wish their fans a happy new year

Virat Kohli spent the New Year's eve with Anushka Sharma in Sydney. © Instagram/Virat Kohli

Social media is abuzz with New Year wishes. But there are some of them that stand out, especially the ones by sports stars who are religiously followed by millions of fans out there. Leading the New Year 2019 wishes from the world of sports were Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Chris Gayle and Maria Sharapova. While Ronaldo posed with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Ronaldo Jr, Chris Gayle decided to set the dance floor on fire. Here's a round-up of all wishes from sports stars who broke the Internet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • Virat Kohli welcomed the New Year with Anushka Sharma in Sydney
  • Cristiano Ronaldo decided to spend quality time with his family
  • Roger Federer wished everyone from Perth, Australia
