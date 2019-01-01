Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Chris Gayle And More: Here's How Sports Stars Welcomed 2019

Social media is abuzz with New Year wishes. But there are some of them that stand out, especially the ones by sports stars who are religiously followed by millions of fans out there. Leading the New Year 2019 wishes from the world of sports were Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Chris Gayle and Maria Sharapova. While Ronaldo posed with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and son Ronaldo Jr, Chris Gayle decided to set the dance floor on fire. Here's a round-up of all wishes from sports stars who broke the Internet.
Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018
Thank you guys for all the love and support in 2018! Awesome to experience this life journey with every last one of you. Where are you celebrating New Years??!!! #2018bestnine pic.twitter.com/6jZbzcS7tG— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) December 31, 2018
Wooohoooooo!!!Goodbye 2018➡ Let's go 2019!#happynewyear pic.twitter.com/dwTB3dCGq0— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2018