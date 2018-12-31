 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Sends "Happy New Year" Wishes All The Way From Australia

Updated: 31 December 2018 19:57 IST

Virat Kohli posted pictures with Anushka Sharma on Twitter.

Virat Kohli Sends "Happy New Year" Wishes All The Way From Australia
Virat Kohli conveyed his Happy New Year 2019 wishes from Australia. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, the Indian team skipper, conveyed his new year wishes to fans all the way from Australia. In his post on Twitter, Virat Kohli wrote, "Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone." Kohli was one of the first among the Indian cricketers to wish his fans. Along with the New Year's greetings, he also posted two adorable picture of his along with wife and bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.   

Kohli, who is currently in Australia for the national team duty, was joined by his wife in the country, ahead of their anniversary. The power couple had celebrated their first marriage anniversary on December 11, 2018. 

Kohli will be heading into 2019, after finishing the previous year as the highest international run scorer. In 2018, he had achieved the feat for the third consecutive year, scoring 2,653 runs at an outstanding average of 69.81.

The 30-year-old Kohli's new year's celebration comes after the visiting India defeated Australia in the Boxing Day Test, to take a 2-1 lead in four-match series. Kohli, with the win in Melbourne, equalled Sourav Ganguly's record for most overseas Test wins as an Indian captain.

In the day earlier, Kohli was also named as the skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of 2018. He had played 14 ODIs in 2018, scoring over 1,200 runs at an outstanding average of 133.55.

Kohli will begin 2019, leading team India in the fourth and final Test against Australia, starting from January 3 in Sydney. 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted pictures with Anushka Sharma on Twitter
  • Kohli, the Indian team skipper, conveyed his new year wishes to fans
  • Kohli is currently in Australia for the national team duty
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Named Skipper Of Cricket Australia
Virat Kohli Named Skipper Of Cricket Australia's ODI Team Of The Year
Watch: KL Rahul Says People Think He Is Dating Hardik Pandya
Watch: KL Rahul Says People Think He Is Dating Hardik Pandya
"At Its Lowest Ever": Sourav Ganguly Slams Australian Cricket Over Quality Of Selection
"At Its Lowest Ever": Sourav Ganguly Slams Australian Cricket Over Quality Of Selection
Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings
Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings
Yearender 2018, Cricket: Virat Kohli Continues To Rule; Smriti Mandhana Signs Off On A High
Yearender 2018, Cricket: Virat Kohli Continues To Rule; Smriti Mandhana Signs Off On A High
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.