 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings

Updated: 31 December 2018 15:33 IST

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also made a significant rise in the ICC Test Player rankings.

Virat Kohli, Indian Test Team Maintain Top Spots In ICC Rankings
Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team maintained top spots in ICC Rankings. © Facebook

Virat Kohli and the Indian Test team maintained their top spots in the ICC rankings announced on Monday. The Indian team skipper Virat Kohli, who has scored one century in the ongoing Test series against Australia, dropped three points despite a first innings score of 82 in the third Test in Melbourne. The 30-year-old, with 931 points, still enjoys a 34-point lead over New Zealand's Kane Williamson (897), according to a statement released by ICC. Virat Kohli overtook Steve Smith in August and has now held the top position for 135 days.

The Indian Test team, after taking a 2-1 lead over Australia maintained their top spot with 116 points.

Meanwhile, Kohli's compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara has maintained the fourth position after a first-innings century in Melbourne, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has gained 10 slots to reach a career-best 38th position.

Debutant opener Mayank Agarwal has entered the batsmen's list at an impressive 67th place after scores of 76 and 42 that helped his side win by 137 runs for a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved from 28th to 16th after his match haul of nine for 86, the best-ever by an India seam bowler in Australia. He is now the highest-ranked India fast bowler in the format with Mohammed Shami next in 23rd position.

For Australia, Pat Cummins has been the pick, gaining five slots to reach a career-best third position after finishing with nine wickets in the match. He has also gained 13 slots to reach 91st place among batsmen with some useful runs down the order.

Travis Head (up seven places to 56th) has also benefitted in the latest rankings update.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bumrah also made a significant rise in the ICC Test Player rankings
  • Cheteshwar Pujara has maintained the fourth position
  • Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has moved from 28th to 16th
Related Articles
Yearender 2018, Cricket: Virat Kohli Continues To Rule; Smriti Mandhana Signs Off On A High
Yearender 2018, Cricket: Virat Kohli Continues To Rule; Smriti Mandhana Signs Off On A High
Virat Kohli Leaves For Sydney With Anushka Sharma To Celebrate New Year
Virat Kohli Leaves For Sydney With Anushka Sharma To Celebrate New Year's Eve. See Picture
Virat Kohli Explains Why He Does Not Want To Face Jasprit Bumrah In Test Matches
Virat Kohli Explains Why He Does Not Want To Face Jasprit Bumrah In Test Matches
Watch: Archie Schiller Greets Indian Cricketers With Warm Handshake After Melbourne Test
Watch: Archie Schiller Greets Indian Cricketers With Warm Handshake After Melbourne Test
Virat Kohli Records Highest International Runs For Third Consecutive Year
Virat Kohli Records Highest International Runs For Third Consecutive Year
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 31 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.