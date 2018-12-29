 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Pat Cummins' Resilient Knock During Third Test Against India Gathers Praise From Cricket Fraternity

Updated: 29 December 2018 18:08 IST

Pat Cummins scored a gritty half-century in the second innings to take the Boxing Day Test into the final day.

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins remained unbeaten on 61 at stumps on Day 4. © Twitter

Pat Cummins, the Australian all-rounder, played a resilient knock to take the Boxing Day Test to the final day. He remained unbeaten on 61 runs from 103 deliveries to put a fight against India on the penultimate day. He had also bagged six wickets for the hosts in the second innings to restrict India to 106 for eight declared. The all-round effort produced by Cummins in the second innings, gathered a lot of praise from the cricketing fraternity.

Teammate Nathan Lyon also praised the performance of Cummins in the match and said that the all-rounder is getting better every day.

"Pat Cummins has been exceptional in this match and he keeps getting better every day. I enjoy batting with pat helps calm down my nerves and it was an exciting challenge. It was a pretty special knock from him," Lyon said in the press-conference.

"He is a great bloke but even better cricketer. Seeing where he started from and seeing where he is now, he has a hell of a long career ahead of him," Lyon added.

Cummins has an experience of 16 Tests, 42 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 18 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) to his name.

He registered his best figure of six for 27 in the longest format of the game in the ongoing Test against India. Meanwhile, his unbeaten 61-run knock is also his highest score with the bat in Test cricket.

Earlier, India had set a daunting target of 399 runs to chase for the Australians. With the hosts in response, managing to score 258 runs for the loss of eight wickets at stumps on Day 4.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Cummins (61*) surpassed his highest score in Tests on Day 4
  • Cummins registered figures of six for 27 in the 2nd innings
  • Australia were 258 for eight at stumps on Day 4
