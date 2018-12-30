Jasprit Bumrah Credits First-Class Experience For Success In Debut Test Year

Jasprit Bumrah claimed record-breaking figures of nine for 86 Down Under as India beat Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series in Melbourne on Sunday. The 25-year-old fast bowler surpassed Kapil Dev (8/109 in 1985) and Ajit Agarkar (8/160 in 2003) to claim the best figures by an Indian pacer in Australia. Having played nine Tests, all in 2018 and away from home, Bumrah collected 48 wickets to become the highest wicket-taking fast bowler in a debut Test year.

Bumrah attributed the experience in first-class cricket behind his quick success in Test format.

"My aim is to always focus on consistency. We train very hard and we are used to bowling a lot of overs in Ranji Cricket, so the body is doing well. My focus is on the next Test now," Bumrah said at the post-match presentation.

Bumrah was bestowed with the Man Of The Match award for his heroics in the Boxing Day Test. He claimed a career best 6/33 in the first innings and followed it up with three crucial wickets in the second innings.

"It is a great feeling. Be it the Boxing day, be it the any other day, I always wanted to play Test cricket and I made my debut against South Africa in January this year. I made my (ODI) debut against Australia in 2016, so to play Test cricket here was a big deal for me. I am really happy to contribute to the team's success," the Gujarat-based paceman said.

"It was always a dream to play Test cricket and I was really happy when I debuted in South Africa. I started learning slowly, in England it was a different experience. Coming to Australia has been a different experience as well. The start has been good, and hopefully, I will keep getting better," he added.

India captain Virat Kohli didn't hesitate to call Bumrah "the best bowler in the world".

"Jasprit obviously is the best bowler in the world, as per me. He is a match winner, without doubt, even if he has only been playing (Test cricket) for 12 months," he said at the press conference.

"I mean if there was a pitch like Perth, I wouldn't want to face Jasprit Bumrah to be honest because if he gets on a roll, he can really crank it up. The way he bowls is so much more different to anyone and I think he realizes that more than the batsmen. That's why he is so confident about his skills," Kohli added.

India will play the fourth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, starting January 3.