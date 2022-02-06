Legendary singer and music composer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, aged 92. Former India skipper Virat Kohli and the cricketing fraternity mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar, who was regarded as the "Nightingale of India", on social media. "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones," Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter.

"The goddess is no more. Leaving behind her 'genius' for us to keep enriching our lives by. RIP Lata Mangeshkar," former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

"Deepest condolences on the passing of #LataMangeshkar Her legendary voice will continue to inspire," former India skipper and legendary spinner Anil Kumble posted on Twitter.

"End of an era. Thank you for the countless memories... R.I.P. #LataMangeshkar ji," former India batter Aakash Chopra captioned a photo on Twitter.

"We have lost the Nightingale of India. Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the legend Lata Mangeshkar ji. The melody of her voice shall echo through centuries! Rest in peace," India cricketer Dinesh Karthik wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

"Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come," India batter Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films; she also sang in several regional languages including Marathi and Bengali.