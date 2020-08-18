Indian captain Virat Kohli completed 12 years in international cricket on Tuesday. To mark the occasion, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a post in which he shared different moments from his international career. In the caption of his post, Kohli wrote, "Time Flies. Forever grateful". Virat Kohli made his debut for India in a One Day International game against Sri Lanka back in 2008 at Dambulla. He had opened the batting for India and was dismissed for 12 by Nuwan Kulasekara.

Time flies. Forever grateful pic.twitter.com/vszTMGAPfr Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 18, 2020

Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in international cricket. Kohli has broken several records during his career and has gone from strength to strength.

The right-handed batsman has played 248 One-day Internationals and has smashed 11,867 runs with an average of 59.33. He has 43 ODI centuries and 58 half-centuries in ODIs so far. Kohli is the number one batsman in ICC's ODI rankings.

In Tests, the Indian captain has featured in 86 matches and has managed to score 7,240 runs with an average of 53.62. He has 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries to his name in the longest format of the game.

Promoted

In T20Is, Kohli has represented the country in 82 matches and has smashed 2,794 runs with a stunning average of 50.80. However, the Indian captain is yet to score a century in this format.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 5,412 runs from 177 matches. He has 5 centuries and 36 half-centuries in the cash-rich league.