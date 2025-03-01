Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has likened Virat Kohli to Portuguese footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling him as a complete package. Amir compared Kohli's work ethic and fitness to Ronaldo, and explained why fans love him across the globe. He also praised Kohli for his longevity while playing at the highest level. Kohli, 36, scored a century last week as India beat Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai. Despite Kohli tormenting their team once again, Pakistan fans were chanting the former India captain's name on streets.

Speaking to India Today in Lahore, Amir shared his views on the reason behind Kohli's fandom in Pakistan.

"Why do people love Ronaldo? Why do they love Messi? If I talk about Ronaldo, especially, look at his lifestyle. Look at his charity work, his work ethic, and his fitness. He is a complete package. Likewise, Virat Kohli is a complete package. Why is he a role model for many, even in Pakistan? The country doesn't matter. Whether he is from Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, or England-a role model can be from anywhere. For this generation, Virat Kohli is an inspiration," said Amir.

"All those youngsters who want to be cricketers, who want to be batters, should follow Virat Kohli's footsteps. Virat Kohli is a player for whom age doesn't matter. His work ethic doesn't change depending on his form. He came 90 minutes before for training on the eve of the India vs Pakistan match. Virat Kohli has lived the best life. He might play two or more years in international cricket. But his work ethic is still top-notch. There's no doubting his ability and work ethics," he added.

Kohli's hundred against Pakistan was his 51st in ODIs. During his knock, Kohli also became only the third cricketer to cross the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

While he remains 4,341 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar, who tops the list, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Kohli has the best opportunity to cement his legacy as the highest run-scorer in ODI history.

"With someone like Virat, you never write him off, because I'm sure he'd be motivated by that [achieving the record], I think," Ponting said on the ICC Review Podcast, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Now that he's gone past me and only two ahead of him, I'm sure he wants to give himself the best chance to be remembered as the all-time leading run scorer in the game," he added.

"So, as long as the hunger's there, obviously, physically wise, he's probably as fit as he's ever been and works exceptionally hard on that side of his game. So, if the hunger's still there, then I'm never going to write him off," he said.

"I know he's nice and close to Sangakkara now. I don't think it's going to be long, maybe the next game before he goes past Sangakkara. But still, a little way to go to catch Sachin," he noted.