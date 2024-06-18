Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli beat Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh in the list of most valued celebrities in India at the moment. Kohli has not been enjoying a good run of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 but that did not impact his celebrity value. According to consultancy firm Kroll, Virat's overall brand value has gone up by nearly 29 per cent in the last year. In 2023, his brand value was estimated around USD 227.9 million. The second spot went to Ranveer Singh with a brand value of USD 203.1 million while superstar and IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan was third with USD 120.7 million. The list also featured MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar.

While Dhoni has a brand value of USD 95.8 million, Sachin was eighth in the list with USD 91.3 million.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels Virat Kohli's dismal run in the ongoing T20 World Cup is not a worrying sign as it is the "calm before the storm".

Kohli had only scored 1 and 4 against Ireland and Pakistan respectively before departing on a duck against the USA in the last encounter. The former India captain has been playing as an opener alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the tournament.

Brushing aside any doubt on Kohli's form, Bangar mentioned the challenging nature of the New York pitch where India played all three games. The veteran also highlighted the fact that it is the first time that Kohli is opening in the ICC tournament.

Having shifted their base to Florida for their final group stage match against Canada, Kohli will have the final chance to add runs under his name before moving to Super Eight.

"He has never opened for India in the T20 World Cup before so it is a new position for him and conditions were also not in favour of him. As an opener, you don't get a second chance as your first mistake becomes your last one. I feel there is nothing to worry about and maybe it is the calm before the storm," Bangar said on Star Sports.

(With IANS inputs)