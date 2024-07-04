Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja both announced their retirements from T20I cricket just after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title by defeating South Africa in the final. Both Indian cricket team stars enjoyed an illustrious career in the shortest format of the sport and the World Cup trophy was the perfect way to say goodbye. Kohli moved up to the 40th position in the ICC T20I batter rankings after playing a match-winning knock in the summit clash against South Africa. However, it came as a major surprise to fans that Kohli also moved above Jadeja in the latest ICC T20I all-rounders rankings.

In their final ICC T20I all-rounders rankings, Kohli finished in 79th spot while Jadeja finished 86th.

Kohli did not bowl a single delivery in the T20 World Cup 2024 but scored 151 runs. On the other hand, Jadeja had a disappointing campaign with just 35 runs from the bat and he took just one wicket.

It seems quite unlikely that Kohli can finish above Jadeja in the all-rounders rankings as Kohli has not bowled for around eight years while Jadeja played as a proper all-rounder for the Indian cricket team.

However, the T20I rankings change quite often due to the involvement of associate nations and when it comes to all-rounders, both batting and bowling performances are taken into consideration.

Kohli has taken 4 wickets in 13 T20I innings at an average of 51 and an economy rate of 8.05. Jadeja, on the other hand, have 54 dismissals to his name in 71 innings at an average of 29.85 and economy of 7.13. However, the scenario completely changes once the batting statistics are considered.

Jadeja has scored 515 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 127.16. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored a mammoth 4188 runs at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04.