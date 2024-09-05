Arguably the greatest white-ball batter there ever has been, Virat Kohli, has often come across praises where he has been described as an 'alien'. His knack for runs, ability to channelise aggression, energy, and commitment to the game, aren't matched by many. In fact, former India fielding coach R Sridhar revealed that he once even asked Virat if he was from 'Krypton', the mythical planet where Superman was born. Kohli, however, refused to delve into the chatter and always responded to this question with a smile.

Over the years, Kohli has gone on to shatter some of the biggest records in world cricket. The talismanic batter already has the most number of hundreds in ODI cricket and is among the top run-getters across formats.

In a podcast, R Sridhar shared an intriguing anecdote where he spoke to Kohli about his brilliant energy level, and a possible alien-like connection.

"It's only a very small part of your life, so what is the point in not giving it your all? That's what he said recently in an interview. There's so much for us to pick up from that. It's unfortunate that not many can try and get inspired by it and use that template in their own personal lives. He is from a different planet. I kept asking him sometimes when I was with the team. 'Have you had Kryptonite or something?' He always replied with a smile. 'Are you from Krypton? You're surely not from Earth?' Where does this energy comes from and he'll always smile. It's unbelievable. What an inspiration," Sridhar said on Anubhav Talks.

"I can go on and on speaking about Virat. He is such a legend; a true modern-day great without any doubt. We saw in the IPL how he batted, and fielded, the way he conducted himself, the energy and passion he has brought to the grounds. The way he has infused steel into his own team was amazing to watch," he added.

Despite his prolific career, Kohli has also had to face down times when his place in the team has also been questioned. But, it's also a known fact that whenever Kohli is put in the corner, he bounces back in an emphatic fashion.

"He performs anyway, anytime. But it is a well-documented fact that he performs well especially when he is doubted, has a banter, or someone says something about him. That's why when you're sitting in the opposition, all teams say just one thing 'Please leave him alone. Let him come, let him smash us, no problem. Just don't pick up an argument with him or needle him. Otherwise, he will hammer us to the extent from where we won't even come back in the game," Sridhar said.

