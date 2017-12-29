Watch: Harbhajan Singh Shows Off Dance Moves With Shah Rukh Khan At Virushka Reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a memorable wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26 which was attended by the rich and famous. While the pair have already reached South Africa for the Indian cricket team's gruelling 56-day long tour, moments from their glittering reception are still filtering into the public domain. Virushka's Mumbai reception was attended by some of the biggest names from the film and cricketing fraternity. While close friends and family were part of the Delhi reception, the couple's colleagues and contemporaries made it to the Mumbai event.