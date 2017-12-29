 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Harbhajan Singh Shows Off Dance Moves With Shah Rukh Khan At Virushka Reception

Updated: 29 December 2017 13:47 IST

Virushka's Mumbai reception keeps throwing up videos, with Harbhajan Singh adding the latest.

Watch: Harbhajan Singh Shows Off Dance Moves With Shah Rukh Khan At Virushka Reception
Harbhajan Singh and Shah Rukh Khan show off their dance moves at Virat and Anushka's reception. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a memorable wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26 which was attended by the rich and famous. While the pair have already reached South Africa for the Indian cricket team's gruelling 56-day long tour, moments from their glittering reception are still filtering into the public domain. Virushka's Mumbai reception was attended by some of the biggest names from the film and cricketing fraternity. While close friends and family were part of the Delhi reception, the couple's colleagues and contemporaries made it to the Mumbai event.

Among them was Harbhajan Singh, who on Friday took to Twitter to post a video of him and Shah Rukh Khan with Virat Kohli in the background setting the dance floor on fire.

At the reception, among the attendees also included people from the sports world and was represented by Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more. 

While Bollywood bigwigs such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea, music maestro A.R. Rahman were present.

Anushka was seen in side slick hair with cascading curls to go with the elegant vibe of her ensemble and wearing a Sabyasachi creation - a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She completed the heavy dress with simple earing studs, a diamond neck-piece and traditional Punjabi red bangles set.

Meanwhile, Virat wore a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : India Harbhajan Singh Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Harbhajan posts new video of Virushka's reception
  • Harbhajan, SRK show off their dance moves in Virushka's reception
  • Virat, Anushka hosted Mumbai reception on December 26
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-Led Indian Cricket Team Reaches Cape Town Hotel
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-Led Indian Cricket Team Reaches Cape Town Hotel
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Have To Change Their Bowling Style, Says Ajinkya Rahane
India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Have To Change Their Bowling Style, Says Ajinkya Rahane
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Says Team Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Says Team Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 27 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.