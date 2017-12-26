Virushka Wedding Reception: Sachin Tendulkar, Family Add To Glamour Quotient

Former India captain and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen in Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma's wedding reception along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. Tendulkar was in a formal suit while Sara and Anjali were seen wearing traditional attire.The glitzy affair saw public personalities from many walks of life descend on the venue to celebrate the second leg of the high-profile couple's wedding reception. Virat and Anushka hosted their first reception, mainly attended by close friends and family, in New Delhi.



Several A-list celebrities, including cricketers and Bollywood stars attended high-profile couple's wedding reception. Before the team flies off to South Africa to play the 3 Test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is, Indian cricket team members came to wish the couples at the Mumbai venue. Kohli's mother Saroj Kohli, brother and other family members also posed for the shutterbugs at the reception ceremony in Mumbai.

Earlier, Indian cricket fans were left rather surprised after a photo surfaced on Twitter of Kumble along with several other celebrities at the St. Regis Hotel.

Photos of the Indian captain and the Bollywood actor were also doing the rounds on social media where the couple was seen arriving for the much-awaited Mumbai reception.

Anushka will accompany Virat to South Africa where the Indian captain will join the Indian squad and start preparing for the two-month long series against the Proteas, starting January 5.