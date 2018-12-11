 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

''Mine Forever": Virat Kohli Posts Adorable Marriage Anniversary Message For "Best Friend" Anushka Sharma
Read In

Updated: 11 December 2018 11:40 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their first marriage anniversary.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their 1st marriage anniversary. © Twitter

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their first marriage anniversary with adorable posts for each other on Twitter. The power couple Virat and Anushka had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. Kohli, posted multiple pictures of his with Anushka on Twitter and said that he can't believe it's been a year already. The Indian team skipper further expressing his happiness on the occasion wished his "best friend and soulmate" a happy anniversary. While Anushka posted a video on Twitter and said, "it's heaven when you marry a good man". The video posted by Anushka comprised of all the memories from their wedding. 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in Australia. The Bollywood actress Anushka had reached Australia a few days earlier to celebrate he anniversary with Kohli, who is currently on national duty for the Indian cricket team.

Virat and Anushka's anniversary celebration comes after India claimed a historic Test victory in Adelaide. India won their first Test on the Australian soil after 10 years. However, the Indian team skipper Kohli had not fared to well in the first Test. He had managed to notch up the scores of three and 34 in the first and second innings.

Anushka has accompanied her husband on quite a few cricket tours, be it with the national team or in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 30-year-old Kohli has also at times appreciated Anushka's presence in the crowd by dedicating his milestones to his lady luck.

During the Test series against England earlier this year, Kohli had dedicated his century to Anushka by reaching under his shirt and kissing the ring he had attached to a chain.

The Indian skipper had also blown a flying kiss to his wife, who was watching from the stands in Birmingham.

 

 

 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kohli and Anushka are celebrating their first marriage anniversary
  • The Bollywood actress Anushka had reached Australia earlier
  • The Indian team skipper Kohli had not fared to well in the first Test
Related Articles
Tim Paine Criticises Mitchell Starc, Reveals Reasons For Australia
Tim Paine Criticises Mitchell Starc, Reveals Reasons For Australia's Adelaide Test Loss
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Over Ex-England Captain With Touching Gesture On Trip To Perth
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Over Ex-England Captain With Touching Gesture On Trip To Perth
Wishes Pour In For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma On Their 1st Marriage Anniversary
Wishes Pour In For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma On Their 1st Marriage Anniversary
Prithvi Shaw Celebrates India
Prithvi Shaw Celebrates India's Win With Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Giggles At His Own Dance Video Shown By Shane Warne. Watch
Virat Kohli Giggles At His Own Dance Video Shown By Shane Warne. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.