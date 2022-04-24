Rashid Khan has left an indelible mark on the Indian Premier League (IPL) ever since the Afghanistan cricket team star started playing in the T20 franchise league from 2017. After starting his IPL career for SunRisers Hyderabad, Khan is currently playing for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 but batters are yet found their way out of his spin web. After GT's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Saturday, Khan has 101 wickets in 83 matches at a strike-rate of 19.60. His economy of 6.35 RPO is also awesome.

Khan, in a recent interview with YouTube channel 12th khiladi, revealed that despite all his exploits he has three international players in mind for a dream hat-trick. "Virat (Kohli), Babar Azam, Kane Williamson," replied Khan when asked about the three players he would want to have as his dream hat-trick victims.

Khan has played four T20Is against India with Kohli in the playing XI and he has dismissed him once, while the ex-India captain has scored 21 off 24 balls against the spinner. Against Azam, Khan has a better record dismissing him five times in five T20Is. However, Azam has a strike-rate of 122.91 against Khan. In three T20Is against New Zealand, Khan has dismissed Williamson once. The NZ skipper who has been his long-time teammate at SRH has scored 30 off 29 balls against the Afghanistan superstar.

Khan has played five Tests, 80 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Afghanistan picking 34, 151 and 105 wickets in the three formats respectively. In the IPL 2022, before Saturday's match, Rashid has taken six wickets in seven games at a strike-rate of 24.00. His economy-rate has been 6.66 RPO.