As he completed 15 years in international cricket, star India batter Virat Kohli expressed delight on achieving the milestone with a two-word post on Instagram. On 18th August 2008, Kohli, aged 19 years and 287 days, made his International debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He opened the batting for the team, making him the youngest Indian to open on men's ODI debut, a record that still stands to date. He, however, did not have the best of debuts as he was dismissed on 12 off 22 balls.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli expressed gratitude with a two-word post.

"Forever grateful," Kohli captioned a picture from his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

Kohli is currently not part of the Indian team for the ongoing tour of Ireland. He will now be seen in action during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

After his ouster as India's all-format captain, Kohli had a rough patch with the bat, which raised doubts over his future in the Indian team.

However, over the last year or so, he has silenced his critics with some memorable kncoks, including the aforementioned knock against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

So far, Kohli has smashed 25,582 runs in international cricket in 501 appearances.

For the record, 13,748 of his runs have been made by taking singles and converting them into twos and threes. He has run a total distance of 276.57 kilometres between the wickets throughout his career.