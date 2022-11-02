Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has posted a sweet video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen taking a "chai break" on a road trip. Tendulkar explains in the video that he is driving on the Belgaum-Goa expressway and has stopped to eat a "hard toast". The legendary cricketer is dressed in a t-shirt and trousers, and is seen wearing sandals. Tendulkar looks relaxed and is even seen interacting with the locals. He also shook hands with the owner of the tea stall and even clicked a selfie with him.

"By the way, this is Belgaum-Goa expressway. Chai, enjoy it with ghar karusk. Called toast, hard toast," Sachin Tendulkar is heard saying in the video.

Tendulkar himself clicked the selfie with the tea stall owner and is also seen talking to a schoolgirl.

He also offers tea to son Arjun Tendulkar who is briefly seen in the video, peeping from the door of the SUV in which the father-son duo are seen travelling.

Posted just a few hours ago, the video is already a hit. It has been liked by more than four lakh users, with many of them posting the heart emojis.

"You made their day," former cricketer Dilip Doshi commented. "The greatest cricketer of all time!!and such humbleness!!" said another.

A few users also noticed Tendulkar's gesture towards the tea tall owner.

Promoted

"That Tea Seller is definitely someone special...The God Himself came at his place for a Tea," commented one user.

"Thanks for entertaining the world even after retirement. Can't wait for Legends cup 2023 so see more of you on the field. Best wishes from South Africa," commented a fan.