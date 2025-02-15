MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh were long-time teammates, who played for India together and achieved much success. They were together in several World Cup campaigns, two of which resulted in momentous triumphs in 2007 and 2011. They also played together for Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni still plays for the franchise, while Harbhajan is an expert commentator for many channels. Recently, Harbahajan Singh met with MS Dhoni at a function and the video went viral for all the wrong reason.

Both MS Dhoni and Harbhajan were courteous towards each other.

However, one social media user called Dhoni, Salman Khan, and Harbhajan Singh, Ashneer Grover. Startup founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer had an awkward meeting with Salman Khan few months back, after he had said few things which apparently did not go down well the Bollywood star. Another social media user reminded Dhoni of the comments Harbahajan Singh had made regarding their relationship.

"No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his," Harbhajan said in a conversation with CricketNext.

Recently, Harbhajan Singh lashed out at the Indian cricket team management over Karun Nair's omission from the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. On Saturday, India captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of the selection committee Ajit Agarkar announced India's 15-man squad during a press conference at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Nair scored 27 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Karnataka, ending the season as the highest run-getter with 779 runs in eight matches.

"Is there a point playing Domestic cricket when you don't pick players based on form & performance? #KarunNair," Harbhajan posted on X.

During the press conference, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted that it was indeed tough to include Karun in a squad of 15 in the current situation.

"Yeah, it is tough. Those are really special performances. I mean, someone who averages - 700-plus, 750-plus. We did have a chat (about Karun)," Agarkar explained.

"But at the moment, to find a spot in this team is very difficult. I mean, look at the guys who've been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s.

"So, unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in. It's a squad of 15. But those performances (like Karun) certainly make you take notice," he added.