Who doesn't know MS Dhoni? If we talk about the cricketing universe, there would hardly be a fan who hasn't heard about the legendary Indian cricketer. Be it cricketers or fans, the name MS Dhoni only commands respect from all corners of the world. But, as a video clip showing a WWE superstar talking about MS Dhoni surfaced on social media, even the most ardent of fans were amazed. In the video, WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could be seen talking about the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain.

It was during a promo shoot for a WWE event that the pair of Zayn and Owens were seen having a chat about Dhoni. It was then that Zayn revealed how much he had heard about Dhoni, the cricketing icon in India.

"When I heard of MS Dhoni, I have heard his name a lot. I know he is very famous here," Sami Zayn could be heard saying in the viral clip.

Wwe superstar Sami zayn talking about ms dhoni



Face of world cricket MS DHONI

Dhoni, even years after his international retirement, has the ability to pull fans towards him, no matter where he goes. Wherever Dhoni travels, fans turn up in huge numbers to get a glimpse of him.

Recently, however, Dhoni was spotted watching the US Open 2023 quarter-final match between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Germany's Alexander Zverev. It was Alcaraz who secured a straight-sets win over Zverev, marching into the US Open men's singles semi-final.

Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but he still remains an active player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. Leading the Yellow Brigade, Dhoni helped them earn the IPL title for the 'record-equalling' 5th time in the 2023 season.

