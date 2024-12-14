Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has agreed to enter rehab amid concerns over his health and financial crisis. Recently, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev offered to bear the expenses of Kambli's treatment, only if the the latter is willing to enter rehab. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar also came forward and offered to help Kambli, who has already been to rehab 14 times. While admitting that his financial condition is a mess, Kambli credited his wife for managing everything.

"Bad (on his financial condition). But the manner in which my wife has handled everything, hats off to her. [Sunil] Gavaskar was the first to react (to Kapil Dev's offer). Sure, I have no hesitation (to enter rehab), because until I have my family with me, I'm not afraid of anything, anybody. I will complete it and return. I will come back," Kambli said on Vickey Lalwani's YouTube channel.

In 2022, Kambli revealed his only source of income is BCCI's pension, which amounts to Rs 30,000 per month. However, the former batter is confident that the BCCI will come forward to help him if a situation arises. Kambli also revealed that former India cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Abey Kuruvilla have also reached out to him.

"Jadeja is a very good friend of mine. He came to meet me and said 'Come on, get up'. A lot of people have called me lately. Everyone saw me. Definitely, they [BCCI] will help. Abey Kuruvilla (former India pacer) is with BCCI, he is in touch with me, and he is also in touch with my wife," he added.

Recently, Kambli attended a function honouring the late Ramakant Achrekar, who coached him and Sachin Tendulkar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Several videos went viral on social media where Kambli even struggled to speak properly.