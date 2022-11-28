Maharashtra opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his blistering best in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final against Uttar Pradesh and his unbeaten 220-run knock helped his side post 330 runs on the board in the allotted fifty overs. However, the best part of his knock came in the penultimate over of the innings as he smashed 43 runs off the bowling of Shiva Singh. In this particular over, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit seven consecutive sixes.

The fifth ball of the over turned out to be a no-ball, and the free-hit also disappeared for a six, and hence the did the unthinkable, taking 43 runs of the over.

After hitting Shiva Singh for 42 runs in an over, Ruturaj tied the record for scoring most runs in a single over in the history of the List-A cricket. One run came as a result of a no-ball and hence Shiva Singh ended up conceding 43 runs in the 49th over.

Gaikwad is the first player to hit seven sixes in a single over of List-A cricket.

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣nb 6⃣ 6⃣ = 43 runs in an over!



220* runs off just 159 balls!



Ruturaj Gaikwad, WHAT HAVE YOU JUST DONE?! #MAHvUP | #VijayHazareTrophy | #QF2 pic.twitter.com/CPp38qeVM7 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 28, 2022

He has also achieved the record of Rohit Sharma, for hitting the most number of sixes (16) in a single List-A innings.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a 220-run knock off just 159 balls with the help of 10 fours and 16 sixes. His innings strike-rate was 138.36.

Apart from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi also played useful knocks of 37 each.

For Uttar Pradesh, Kartik Tyagi returned with three wickets.

