It was runs galore in Vijay Hazare Trophy as Tamil Nadu faced off against Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Records tumbled in Bengaluru as Tamil Nadu went on to post 506/2 in 50 overs, and hence for the first-time ever, these many runs were scored in a List A match. Narayan Jagadeesan was at his best against Arunachal Pradesh and he went to play a knock of 277 runs with the help of 25 fours and 15 sixes.

Before this performance by Tamil Nadu, the highest-ever List A total belonged to England who had posted 498 runs in an ODI against the Netherlands.

Along the way, Jagadeesan went on to become the batter to have the highest individual score in List A cricket, surpassing Alex Brown of Surrey who had scored 268 against Glamorgan in 2002 at the Oval.

Jagadeeshan and Sai Sudharsan had put on an opening stand of 416 runs in just 38.3 overs and this partnership is the highest-ever in the history of List A cricket.

Sudharsan was dismissed after playing a knock of 154 runs off just 102 balls with the help of 19 fours and 2 sixes.

Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith each remained unbeaten on 31.

Jagadeesan on Monday also surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to register the most number of consecutive centuries in the history of List A cricket. List A cricket includes the ODI matches and matches of various domestic competitions in which the number of overs per team range from 40 to 60.

The batter accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Arunachal Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top-class 50-over domestic cricket competition.

In the match, he brought up his fifth-consecutive hundred in the tournament. He also has the most number of consecutive tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having outdone players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, who have scored four centuries each.



