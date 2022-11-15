Kunal Singh Rathore's fluent fifty was well complemented by a clinical bowling effort as Rajasthan notched up a comfortable 52-run win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in Kolkata on Tuesday. Sent in to bat, Rajasthan were reduced to 7 for 2 in three overs and even though Abhijeet Tomar (33), Mahipal Lomror (35) and skipper Ashok Menaria (31) tried to resurect the innings, none of them could push the pace as Delhi managed to take wickets regularly. However, Rathore, coming in to bat at number 7, slammed a 75-ball 70, innings that was laced with seven boundaries and four maximums and took Rajasthan across the 200-mark.

Chasing, Delhi struggled in the face of some quality bowling and lost half their side for 50 runs in the 15th over.

Shivank Vashisht hit a 60-ball 51 with the help of seven fours, but after he was back in the dugout in the 38th over, Delhi folded for 166 in 42.1 overs.

It was the pace trio of Aniket Choudhary (3/26), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (3/33) and Deepar Chahar (2/45) which did most of the damage as they shared eight wickets between them.

The spin duo of Rahul Chahar (1/24) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/27) also took one wicket each.

In other matches, Karnataka defeated Jharkhand by six wickets, riding on skipper Mayank Agarwal's 63-ball 53 and some splendid bowling display led by Vasuki Koushik (3/18).

Vidarbha also had an easy outing as they claimed a seven-wicket win over Sikkim in another group B match.

Asked to field, Vidarbha bowled with a lot of heart to bundle out Sikkim for 97 and then knocked off the target in just 17.2 overs.

While Nachiket Bhute (3/29) and Aditya Sarwate (3/18) accounted for three wickets each, Jitesh Sharma emerged as the top scorer for the team with a 29-ball 48, which had five fours and four sixes.

Assam also registered a massive 164-run win over Meghalaya with Mukhtar Hussain (47, 3/19) producing a sensational all-round show at Calcutta Cricket and Football Ground.

