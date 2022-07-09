Former India skipper and current Board of Control for Cricket in India's president Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday on Friday and now a video has gone viral on social media where he can be seen dancing near the London Eye. The current BCCI president was seen dancing to Bollywood music and he was being accompanied by his daughter Sana and wife Dona Ganguly among others.

The video of Ganguly dancing has now gone viral on Twitter.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on the occasion of his 50th birthday today#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/HuwuleJEBn — THE UNSTOPPABLE WINGS (@the_wings_2002) July 9, 2022

Ganguly is credited for creating a formidable lineup as captain and under his leadership, India had defeated Australia in the 2001-02 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the side had famously staged a win against all odds at the Eden Gardens after Australia had asked the hosts to follow-on.

Ganguly had also led India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, where they lost to Ricky Ponting's Australia in the summit clash.

Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring 18,575 runs across all formats. He had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those.

Ganguly had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996, scoring a century in his maiden Test at Lord's. The left-handed batter also went on to score a century in his second Test.

As soon as Dada became the skipper, he started grooming new talent. He is credited for grooming future India stars like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan among others.