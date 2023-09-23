Prime Minister Narendra Modi layed the foundation of a new International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. Legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, and Dilip Vengsarkar attended the foundation stone laying ceremony. Several Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers, including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, and Secretary Jay Shah were also part of the ceremony.

Here are five facts about the stadium:

1. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000, with a spectator gallery resembling the steps of the ghats. The stadium will have seven pitches, and is likely to get ready by December 2025.

2. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has spent Rs 120 crore on the acquistion of the land in Ganjari. The BCCI, on the other hand, will bear the construction cost (Rs 330 crore) of the stadium.

3. The "essence of Kashi" will be visible in the design of the stadium which features crescent-shaped roof covers, floodlights shaped like a 'trishool' (trident), patterns resembling bel leaves, and one of the structures shaped like a 'damru', a musical instrument associated with Lord Shiva.

4. Situated near the Ring Road in Rajatalab area, this will be the third international stadium in Uttar Pradesh, after Kanpur's Green Park and Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the stadium will lead to income generation for thousands of workers in Varanasi, which already see a high tourist footfall. Drivers and boatmen are among those who will benefit from crowds coming to the stadium.