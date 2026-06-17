A day after Sri Lankan cricketer Vishen Halambage and senior wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were sanctioned on separate counts by the SLC-appointed match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash due to their conduct during the tri-nation A series game versus India, as per news agency PTI sources, Dickwella, who actually stopped the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Halambage fracas from getting ugly, was sanctioned for excessive appealing.

Halambage was sanctioned for his provocative comments towards Indian batters after a Super Over win, which led to an almost physical confrontation with the 15-year-old Indian superstar.

Sooryavanshi pushed Halambage, who had come very close to him during their heated argument. The quantum of sanctions has not been known.

A fresh video has now come to light, which shows the Sri Lankan players' act irked the other Indian players. One player approached the Sri Lankans rather aggressively during the customary handshake.

Who is the player wearing jersey number 34 who is questioning the Sri Lankan player about the argument with Vaibhav Suryavanshi? pic.twitter.com/J1vTMgVDr1 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 16, 2026

There was no confirmation whether Indian players, including Sooryavanshi and his skipper Tilak Varma, who had a long argument with on-field umpires insisting they conduct a Super Over under fading lights, were just let off with warnings or handed official sanctions.

The incident happened when India were left to chase 17 in the Super Over after both teams were tied on identical scores of 265 each.

India managed only nine runs and Sooryavanshi, who faced the last three deliveries from Sri Lankan slinger Kugathas Mathulan, could manage only six runs.

While the focus of attention after the altercation has been on the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, one has to also mention the poor standard of umpiring from the duo of Shantha Fonseca and Prageeth Rambukwella.

With PTI inputs

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