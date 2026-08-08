Australia's dynamic left-handed batter Travis Head has admitted that opening the batting does not come naturally to him in the traditional sense, but said he is comfortable continuing at the top of the Test order after his remarkable success in the Ashes last year. Head, who was on Friday honoured with the prestigious Allan Border Medal as Australia's cricketer of the year, had previously opened only in conditions-specific situations in India and Sri Lanka and has been a mainstay at the top of Australia's white-ball sides.

However, his promotion to open in place of the injured Usman Khawaja in the second innings of the Perth Test last November changed the course of his Test career.

The left-hander produced a stunning 123 off 83 balls at Perth, helping Australia secure a two-day victory over England. He followed it with centuries in Adelaide and Sydney, finishing the Ashes series with 629 runs.

The impact of his performances has now extended well beyond that series, with Head appearing set to retain his place as Australia's Test opener during an intense upcoming schedule that could see the team play 20 Tests, or 21 if it reaches the World Test Championship final.

Reflecting on his role at the top of the order, Head acknowledged that his first-class career does not fit the traditional profile of an opening batter in Australian cricket.

"I don't know exact stats, but what have I played: 170, 180 first-class games. I might have opened in ten of them. I think it would suggest that I'm not an opening batter, a true opening batter, in terms of what Australian cricket is known for, I guess. Guys that have come through the grades opening the batting and played state cricket opening batting, and played Test cricket as opening batters," Head told Cricinfo.

"I think my game is conducive to playing well. I feel like I can do a role at the top. I'm at the top, but it's not that true opening batter, if that makes sense. I know that I've still got to work continuously hard at the new ball. I know I'm going to make mistakes. That's okay. I'm very comfortable with where my game's at," he added.

Head's success at the top also formed a major part of a memorable 2025/26 international season, in which he scored 1,437 runs across 30 matches in all three formats.

His performances earned him the prestigious Allan Border Medal for a second consecutive year at a Cricket Australia awards function on Friday. Head polled 153 votes to edge South Australian teammate and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who finished on 152 votes. Carey scored 1,079 runs in 24 matches and registered 28 dismissals during Australia's successful Ashes defence.

With his second consecutive Allan Border Medal, Head has joined an elite group of players as the sixth cricketer to win the award multiple times, alongside Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Steven Smith and David Warner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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