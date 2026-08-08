Bangladesh folded for just 54 Saturday to lose their only warm-up game ahead of a two-Test series against top-ranked Australia by an innings and 38 runs. The tourists were skittled by young quick Campbell Thompson, who claimed a stunning 8-25 off 11 overs as a Cricket Australia XI romped to victory before lunch on the third and final day in Darwin. It does not bode well for Bangladesh, who face a full-strength Australia spearheaded by pace trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the same city next week.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was the only batter to reach double figures with 22.

Bangladesh made 263 in their first innings with the CA XI responding with 355.

"To clean it up this morning, I had a clear process -- just try to use the new ball, swing it and hit the stumps," said 22-year-old Thompson, who had played just one previous first-class match. "I was lucky enough to get a few wickets."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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