The Indian cricket team has been dealing with an injury crisis recently and right now, 13 players who are either part of India's current setup or may be considered for future selection are undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. Shubman Gill missed the first day of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo, adding to the growing concerns. Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy were already ruled out of the tour while questions remain over the fitness of Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan.

According to the report, Bumrah reached the CoE with inflammation in his left knee and during his rehabilitation, he experienced discomfort while jogging and performing single-leg exercises. As a result, no timeline has been reportedly fixed for his return.

Meanwhile, the report added that Hardik Pandya suffered a fresh setback in his recovery from a left quadriceps injury after he resumed bowling at full intensity. He recently complained of pain in his right calf and although tests did not reveal any major damage, he was asked to stop running and bowling in order to avoid any further complications.

However, he responded well to the treatment and has resumed running. He is expected to increase his bowling workload.

Earlier, Shubman Gill did not take the field on the opening day of the practice match against SLC XI here on Friday after sustaining an injury to his right finger during practice.

Gill picked up the niggle during a training session here on Thursday and as result, KL Rahul is leading the side in his absence.

"Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the BCCI posted on its 'X' handle.

"KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence."

India are touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, starting at Galle on August 15.

(With PTI inputs)

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