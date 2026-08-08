Australia women's cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner's ex-wife, Monica Wright, criticised Cricket Australia (CA) for not taking any action over the cricketer's alleged affair with teammate Georgia Voll. Wright, who publicly accused Gardner of cheating, also demanded the authorities to strip Gardner of the vice-captaincy role. “I think if you're privileged enough to represent your country and be seen as a role model, there's a responsibility to hold yourself to a high moral standard,” Wright told Code Sports. “What I can't understand is why Cricket Australia hasn't said anything publicly."

“Does their silence mean they support the actions of Ashleigh and Georgia? You can't have an affair with a junior member of staff, especially when there's a clear power imbalance, and then remain in a position of leadership."

“Captains are expected to set the standard, and that kind of conduct falls well short of it,” Wright added.

However, Cricket Australia responded to the comments by stating that the incident was "private and personal".

“Cricket Australia ensures all relationships within our workforce comply with our Respect at Work policy. This includes putting appropriate conflict-of-interest management arrangements in place to support leadership responsibilities and maintain the integrity of team processes,” CA said.

Wright and Gardner got married in April 2025 but their relationship went through challenges when Gardner was in India for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, according to a report by Daily Mail. Wright accused Gardner of having an affair with Voll and the couple has since separated.

Sydney Sixers, Gardner's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) franchise, extended support to her amid the controversy.

“I'm not going to comment on (Ash's) personal life, or anything like that. But certainly we've exchanged messages,” Sixers GM and former Australia player Rachael Haynes said.“I've checked in with her. She knows that we're here to support her."

“She's a well-respected player within our program, an important player for us, so I think the most important thing is knowing that we're there for her, we care about her and look forward to continuing with the club ongoing.”

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